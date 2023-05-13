Kyiv used Anglo-French-made Storm Shadow missiles and one American-made ADM-160 MALD missile during the shelling of Lugansk on May 12. This was reported in the representative office of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on Saturday, May 13.

“According to updated information, on May 12, 2023, during a rocket attack on the city of Luhansk, the armed formations of Ukraine used two Storm Shadow cruise missiles (English-French production) and one anti-aircraft missile ADM-160B MALD (US production),” the report says. , published in the Telegram channel of the representative office.

On the eve of the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at Lugansk. When hitting the city, six children were injured.

State Duma deputy Viktor Vodolatsky was also wounded. He himself called the incident the most disgusting incident, “which Ukrainian fascists carried out through a peaceful city, where civilians with children walked.”

The acting head of the LPR, Leonid Pasechnik, in turn, said that the strike on Lugansk was another attempt by the Kyiv regime to intimidate civilians.

On May 11, the British Ministry of Defense confirmed the transfer of Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.