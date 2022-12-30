In the area of ​​Artemovsk (Ukrainian name Bakhmut) and Soledar, the work of foreign mercenaries is noted. This was announced on Friday, December 30, by an officer of the People’s Militia (NM) of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrei Marochko in his Telegram channel.

“In contrast to our advancing order, the Ukrainian command additionally sent rapid reaction detachments consisting exclusively of foreigners to the Artemovsk and Soledar region,” Marochko said.

He also noted that the mercenary groups are well-equipped, move in Hummer vehicles, and are armed with NATO weapons.

“Each group has an interpreter, since the militants do not know Russian and communicate with each other mostly in English,” he added.

Prior to that, on December 26, officer Marochko reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were suffering catastrophic losses in Artemovsk. He noted that in the area of ​​this settlement alone, the militants lose about 500 people daily.

A day earlier, the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, reported that the Russian military had destroyed a temporary deployment point for foreign mercenaries near Artemovsk.

On December 23, Akhmat special forces commander Apty Alaudinov said that Kyiv was preparing to surrender Artemovsk. He noted that the Ukrainian authorities understand that “they are squeezed out of there and knocked out unambiguously,” therefore they claim that the city allegedly does not matter to them.

Artemovsk is located on the Bakhmut River, 89 km northeast of Donetsk. To hold the settlement, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are pulling all available brigades there.

Russia continues to conduct a special operation to protect the Donbass, launched on February 24. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

