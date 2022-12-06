In the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which are concentrated along the front line in the Donbass, cases of executions of servicemen for disobeying the orders of their commanders have again been recorded. This was announced on December 6 by an officer of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrei Marochko.

As Marochko noted, referring to the data received from the intelligence of the military department of the republic, the Armed Forces of Ukraine again resumed “the practice of executing their military.”

“Cases of executions of Ukrainian servicemen by the so-called military field tribunal were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name Bakhmut), Seversk, Kremennaya and Svatovo,” the officer quotes TASS.

On December 1, a captured Ukrainian militant from the 113th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade Oleksandr Lazarenko said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are frightening soldiers with torture that they will allegedly have to endure from the Russian military if they are captured. According to Lazarenko, after such stories from his command, when he was already captured, he even asked the Russian military to “shoot him while trying to escape,” as he was afraid of possible torture.

Prior to that, on November 18, Marochko reported that military courts began to operate in parts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, the officers of the Ukrainian troops were allowed to use all available means of influencing subordinate personnel.

On November 19, Izvestia obtained a video with one of the Ukrainian militants taken prisoner near the village of Makiivka, Vitaly Linchevsky. He spoke about the conditions of detention and the good attitude of the Russian servicemen: “In the morning, porridge, for lunch, soup, porridge and tea in the evening. Nobody offends.” He also called on Ukrainian servicemen not to resist the Russian forces, which are located near the village of Vodiane.

On September 20, a former Ukrainian soldier, senior lieutenant Valery Gnatenko, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot their own colleagues under the influence of alcohol and drugs, “for fun.” According to him, in the troops “no one considered the soldiers to be people” and they “brought down their own” there, not reaching the front.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

