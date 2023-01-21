Former LPR Ambassador in Moscow Miroshnik reported on the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the area of ​​the plant in Stakhanov

Ukrainian troops shelled the area of ​​the Stakhanov machine-building plant, using, presumably, a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). about it in his TelegramThe former ambassador of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) in Moscow, Rodion Miroshnik, told the channel.

“Local residents are talking about five difficult arrivals in the area of ​​the Stakhanov Machine-Building Plant,” he stressed.

On December 11, 2022, in the city of Stakhanov, as a result of an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), the hotel building was destroyed. On December 19, as a result of shelling from the Ukrainian side, the infrastructure of the large steel wire and rope plant “Silur” in Khartsyzsk was damaged. The fire was fired from MLRS HIMARS. Six missiles fell on the territory of the plant.