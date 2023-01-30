The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are strengthening their positions near the town of Chasova Yar near Artemivsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was announced on January 30 by Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), retired Andrei Marochko.

“In the area of ​​​​the settlement of Chasov Yar, a strengthening of Ukrainian positions was noted. The armed formations of Ukraine are strengthening old and building new fortifications, are working on equipping firing points, and are also putting up minefields, ”he said in an interview with “RIA News”.

Also, according to him, the Ukrainian command sent the reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to this area, located west of Artemivsk (Ukrainian name is Bakhmut).

The day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the difficult situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Artyomovsk and Vuglodar directions in the DPR. He noted that there remains a high intensity of attacks.

On January 27, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were already suffering losses on the outskirts of Artemovsk. The commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apty Alaudinov, stressed that almost all advance routes for the enemy had already been blocked.

Earlier, on January 20, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the DPR, said that Russian forces were close to achieving the operational encirclement of Artemovsk.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

