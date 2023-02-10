In the city of Chasov Yar near Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut), the location of foreign mercenaries was recorded. This was announced on Friday, February 10, by a military expert, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), Andrei Marochko, citing his own sources.

“In the settlement of Chasov Yar, the presence of foreign mercenaries was noted. In the course of the analysis of the places of deployment of Ukrainian formations, it was established that in one civilian building, converted for military needs, there are servicemen who speak mainly in English, ”he wrote on the Telegram channel.

Marochko added that the military in various uniforms without insignia, they carry NATO-type small arms.

Earlier, on February 8, the commander of the Akhmat special forces and the deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the NM LPR, Apty Alaudinov, said that a large number of foreign mercenaries were fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in Artemovsk. He said that the Ukrainian military is trying to break into the city to pick up high-ranking wounded.

On February 3, adviser to the acting head of the DPR Denis Pushilin, Igor Kimakovsky, said that in order to liberate Artemovsk, the allied forces needed to take control of the highway from Chasov Yar. After this, the formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not be able to carry out maneuvers for the transfer of reserves, and will also be forced to deliver supplies exclusively along dirt roads along the forest belts.

On February 4, military commander Semyon Pegov reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine retreated from the northern quarters of Artemovsk.

A day earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would not leave Artemivsk and would fight “as much as they can.”

Prior to this, on February 1, Marochko expressed the opinion that the Ukrainian military could still escape from Artemivsk, but they would not be able to plan a retreat, since all roads leading to the city were under the fire control of the Russian army.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

