LPR Colonel Kiselyov said that Russian troops almost bypassed Artemovsk from three sides

Russian troops almost encircled Artemivsk from three sides, knocking out units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from three sides, said on air “Soloviev Live” Colonel of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Vitaly Kiselev.

“Artyomovsk has been practically “embraced” from three sides, an intensive knocking out of the enemy is underway,” he said. Kiselev also noted that now the Russian formations are moving towards the city of Chasov Yar.

“They are trying, and I am sure that they will succeed, to go to the Chasov Yar area, from where intensive shelling is going on back to Soledar, Artemovsk,” the colonel said.

Earlier, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had built several echeloned defense lines in Artemovsk.