Miroshnik: popular unrest may begin in Poland because of the words of the General Staff about Ukraine

The former ambassador of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) to Russia, Rodion Miroshnik, predicted a possible outbreak of popular unrest in Poland in connection with the statement of the Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Army, General Raimund Andrzejczak, about Ukraine. This is reported TASS.

Miroshnik gave such a forecast, commenting on the statement of the general, who noted that Ukraine’s resources are not endless. According to the ex-ambassador, Polish generals are beginning to see clearly, noticing the prospect of the country being thrown against Russia after Ukraine.

He stressed that the Polish government is too deeply “bogged down” in the conflict in Ukraine. “Regardless of insight, Poland can no longer turn away. The only thing is that awareness of one’s unenviable position can provoke popular unrest within Poland,” Miroshnik believes.

Earlier, Andrzejczak said that Ukraine is losing resources much faster than Russia, which still has large military reserves. According to his calculations, if Moscow spends up to $100 billion a year, the funds will be enough for another two years.