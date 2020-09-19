Highlights: Clash between the government and the opposition in the Lok Sabha over PM Cares fund

Congress raised questions over the formation of PM Cares Fund

BJP hit back at Congress over Prime Minister Relief Fund

new Delhi

On Saturday, on the issue of formation of PM Cares Fund, there was a situation of allegations and counter-allegations between the Congress and the government in the Lok Sabha. The Congress questioned the justification for the formation of the PM Cares Fund and alleged lack of transparency. On the other hand, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on behalf of the government, targeted the Congress and said that if it cannot reply to the ‘Prime Minister’s Relief Fund’ without registration, then it has no right to question ‘PM Cares Fund’.

The opposition including PM Cairn Los Congress questioned PM Cairns, the government reversed, while discussing the taxation and other laws (amendment and relaxation of certain provisions) bill in Lok Sabha, Manikam Tagore of Congress said what to hide in PM Cares fund is ? It is not a matter of defense or national security. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about transparency, but now what will say about it. Can the Chief Minister of a state also do this by creating a private trust. What is the need for a private trust?

Intervening in the discussion, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said that the PM Cares Fund was constituted in a lawful manner in which people from every section of the society including the Prime Minister voluntarily and in accordance with their ability contributed. He said, “We issued an audited report on what we spent.” Did any trust associated with a family (Gandhi Nehru family) report the expenditure. Referring to the PM Cares Fund, Thakur said that he (the opposition) went to the court on this subject, but the court rejected his talk. Thakur said, “In 1948, the then Prime Minister ordered to create the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, like royal spades.”

He claimed that the fund has not been registered till date. The Minister of State for Finance also said that the PM Cares Fund is a fully constitutionally registered charitable trust. He claimed that the money from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund was formerly given to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. He also alleged that money was taken from disputed preacher Zakir Naik in 2011 and returned in 2014. He asked if three years of interest was also returned while returning the money. He alleged that a family considered the country to be his property.

During the discussion, several opposition parties including Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress opposed the formation of PM Cares Fund in Lok Sabha and alleged that it lacked transparency. Taking a dig at the allegations, Finance Minister Sitharaman said that the government is doing its best to ensure transparency in the tax system. He said that I want to say that transparency should start from your home and bring transparency in your charitable organizations. Sitharaman said that PM Cares is registered, but the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund is not registered. He said that both the PM Cares Fund and the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund are audited by the same agency.

He said that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund has not had a single meeting since 1985. The Finance Minister said that as far as management is concerned, the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defense Minister, Finance Minister are ex-officio members in the PM Cares Fund. Apart from this, some enlightened people from different fields are also ex-officio members. While the Prime Minister is the Prime Minister in the National Relief Fund. Apart from this, the President of the Indian National Congress is the trustee. He questioned why he remained a member of the Congress when there are thousands of political parties in the country. This question should also be asked.

Sitharaman said that RTI does not apply to both the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and the PM Cares Fund, but you only talk about PM Cares. At the same time, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said that notice has to be given before anyone can be accused. Sonia Gandhi is not in the House yet, has gone out for medical treatment. He is not there to answer on the charges. It is not right to make such allegations.

Congress’s Gaurav Gogoi said that the government should also tell about Vivekananda Foundation, India Foundation. Also tell us about taking donations from Tick Talk. During the discussion, NSP Premachandran of RSP said, ‘I do not understand the reasoning behind the formation of separate fund. What is the difference between Prime Minister National Relief Fund and Prime Minister Cares Fund.

Gautam Sigamani Pon of DMK said that the government should provide complete details of the money that came in PM Cares. Mahua Moitra of the Trinamool Congress said that the government cannot run away from its responsibility of giving the GST dues to the states. He said that Chinese companies gave grants to the PM Cares Fund, while these companies are spying on the prominent people of India.