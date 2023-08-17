Expert Marochko: more than 65% of attacks in the north of the LPR are cluster munitions

A military expert, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andriy Marochko, said that more than half of the shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) falls on cluster munitions. His words lead RIA News.

Marochko said that in the Svatovo-Kremennaya section, about 70 percent of the shelling of front-line settlements and Russian positions is carried out with the help of NATO artillery. “More than 65 percent of these attacks are cluster munitions,” he stressed.

The military added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine use this type of projectile for various purposes, including the destruction of Russian armored vehicles. However, ammunition is ineffective for this task and is not intended.

Earlier, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that Washington believes that Kiev will use cluster munitions “properly” and in accordance with the agreements. According to him, the United States intends to continue to work on the transfer of necessary weapons to Ukraine.