The representative office of the LPR in the JCCC reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired on Zorinsk and Starobelsk

The representative office of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) fired on two cities – Zorinsak and Starobilsk – from the American multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) HIMARS , reports TASS.

It is noted that the Ukrainian military shelled Zorinsk at 01:05 Moscow time, and Starobelsk at 02:57 Moscow time. There are no reports of casualties or damage.

Earlier, the former director of communications of the White House, political observer Patrick Buchanan revealed the contradictions between Kyiv and Washington in the conflict in Ukraine. The ex-official pointed out that it is important for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to return Crimea and Donbass, which are sovereign territories, thereby justifying the confrontation with Russia. For the United States, according to the expert, there has never been an interest in what is in power in Kyiv.