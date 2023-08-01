In the Kupyansk and Krasnolimansk directions, the military of the Russian army discovered a large number of NATO weapons, retired lieutenant colonel of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrei Marochko said on August 1.

“In the course of the liberation of the territory of the LPR, a large number of weapons and ammunition for NATO weapons were found at the positions of Ukrainian militants,” Marochko reports. “RIA News”.

According to him, the found weapon is carefully studied and sent to warehouses, where its future fate is determined.

On July 31, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that the Russian army in the Kupyansk direction continued offensive operations in the Kuzemovka region of the LPR and took up more advantageous positions. An enemy attack was also repelled in the Novoselovsky LPR area. Enemy losses amounted to more than 45 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, and a D-20 howitzer.

On the same day, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that the situation in the Krasnoliman direction “has changed for the better.” He stressed that Russian forces are moving forward in this direction and are improving their positions every day.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.