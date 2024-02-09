Picture: Klafs GmbH

In the living room

In German houses, the sauna is often in the basement, probably because people don't want to walk around the house naked. However, the Klafs S1 model in the Black Edition is too beautiful to hide. It also makes itself small: when retracted, the smallest of the four variants takes up an area of ​​142 by 60 centimeters, and when extended it is 160 by 221 centimeters, which is done electrically at the push of a button. Like a car, performance, colors and equipment can be configured on the manufacturer's website. A sensible option is a heat exchanger in the integrated ventilation, which should reduce electricity requirements by up to 30 percent. The exact price is only available on request; at least 15,000 euros can be expected. (jwin.)