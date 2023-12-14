The man, a 31-year-old leading member of the Camorra, was at a birthday party. Over 200 carabinieri surrounded the Scampia district and arrested him

Until tonight he was among the 100 most dangerous fugitives in Italy, according to the Ministry of the Interior. Gaetano Angrisano, 31 years old, a prominent member of the Scampia Camorra was captured by the police during a birthday party, he is the 15th fugitive to be tracked down this year. Over 200 carabinieri surrounded the neighborhood on the outskirts of Naples and arrested him. Affiliated to the Vanella-Grassi, a clan that has made Lot G in Scampia its stronghold. It is precisely there that the Carabinieri of the investigative unit of the provincial command of Naples found him.

For a year and a half he escaped handcuffs, despite a pending 10-year prison sentence for conspiracy to traffic drugs. The police followed his trail, carrying out technical and traditional investigations. Every piece of the puzzle suggested that he was not far from his neighborhood. And this night, more than 250 carabinieri literally cordoned off lot G. Impossible to enter or exit. They searched all the homes in “blocks of buildings” and flushed him out. Invited to a party, Angrisano had to leave friends and relatives immediately after the cake. The 31-year-old now in Secondigliano prison, he is the 15th fugitive captured this year by the Carabinieri.