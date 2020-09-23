Highlights: Time also included Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the list of 100 influential people of the world.

America’s famous magazine Time has also included Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the list of 100 influential people of the world. Other Indians in the list include Google CEO Sundar Pichai, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, HIV research researcher Ravinder Gupta and Shaheen Bagh, who is involved in the dharna. Time magazine has made several comments in its article about Prime Minister Modi.

Apart from Prime Minister Modi, the list includes Xi Jinping, Taiwanese President Tsei Ing Wen, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and many other leaders around the world. Time magazine wrote about PM Modi, ‘The most necessary for democracy is not free elections. It only shows who has got the most votes. More important than this is the right of those who did not vote for the winner. India has been the largest democracy in the world for over 7 decades. India’s population of 1.3 billion includes Christians, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and people of other religions. ‘



After ‘divider in chief’ to Modi, Time now said ‘PM who threads India into one thread’

‘BJP rejects Muslims of India’

Time magazine editor Carl Vick wrote, ‘This is all in India, which the Dalai Lama, who spent most of his life as a refugee, has cited as an example of harmony and stability. Narendra Modi has put all these in doubt. Most of the Prime Ministers of India come from a Hindu community with around 80 per cent of the population, but only Modi is the one who ruled as if nothing else mattered to him.

Karl Vick wrote, ‘Narendra Modi came to power with the popular promise of empowerment but his Hindu nationalist party BJP rejected not only excellence but pluralism especially Muslims of India. A very serious pandemic became a means of suppressing dissatisfaction for the BJP. And the world’s most vibrant democracy is engulfed in darkness. ‘ Explain that during the Lok Sabha elections, Time magazine described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the ‘Divider in Chief of India’ i.e. ‘major divisive’.

Time magazine has also praised PM Modi

However, after the results, another article was published on him. The second article was titled ‘Modi has United India like no Prime Minister in Decades’ i.e. ‘Modi has united India in a way that no Prime Minister has done in decades’. This article has been written by Manoj Ladwa, who campaigned ‘Narendra Modi for PM’ during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The article reads, ‘His (Modi’s) socially progressive policies have brought many Indians, including Hindus and religious minorities, out of poverty. This has happened at a faster pace than any previous generation. ‘