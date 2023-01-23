A pre-investigation check was organized after media reports about the beating of a primary school teacher by underage girls in the Leningrad Region, reports the Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the region.

“It was reported in the media that underage girls at the bus station in the city of Kirovsk, Leningrad Region, started a conflict with a primary school teacher and beat her,” the report says. release on Monday, January 23rd.

The department noted that after conducting pre-investigation measures and establishing all the circumstances of the incident, this case will be given a legal assessment.

Several media reported that the minors were under the influence of alcohol. They pulled the victim by the hair, beat her on the head, face and stomach.

On December 19 last year in Moscow, a ninth grader beat up a chemistry teacher after making a remark. According to Izvestia, the incident took place at a school on 1st Volskaya Street. The victim was diagnosed with a closed fracture of the anterior and medial walls of the right maxillary sinus, a closed oblique fracture of the third metacarpal bone of the right hand with a slight displacement, a lip wound and various bruises.