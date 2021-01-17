In the city of Sertolovo, Leningrad region, a four-story apartment building caught fire, the fire covered 418 square meters, reports press service regional headquarters of the Ministry of Emergencies.

According to the materials of the department, the fire occurred the night before in the SNT “Black River”, with the help of fire escapes, rescuers evacuated about 30 people from the building, another 30 residents escaped on their own. It is clarified that people were placed in a nearby school.

The fire was assigned the second (increased) rank; by now it has been possible to eliminate open burning. Now firefighters continue work on pouring and dismantling building structures, 75 personnel and 16 pieces of equipment are working at the scene.

As specified in the Ministry of Emergency Situations, no one died as a result of the fire. The reasons for the incident have yet to be established.

Meanwhile, four people became victims of a fire in a residential building in Tver.