In the Leningrad Region, the CEO of the company shot at a disgruntled client. This was announced on Saturday, May 22 kp.ru…

According to the portal, the man called an electrician home, but after completing the work he expressed dissatisfaction with their quality. Later it turned out that the head of the company himself was the executor. As a result, a conflict began in which he refused to compromise with the client.

As a result, the entrepreneur took out a traumatic pistol and fired at the customer. The bullet hit the thigh. The man was hospitalized, but he refused to write a statement to the police about his abuser.

“The attacker also did not want to apply to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, he has a permit for a“ trauma ”,” a law enforcement source said.

This incident is being verified.

