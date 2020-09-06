Within the Leningrad area, a truck with gas oil hit a pedestrian and overturned.

On account of an accident, gas oil spilled onto the roadway, reviews RIA News…

The street accident befell on Saturday night on the 58th km of the Narva freeway.

Scania, avoiding a collision with an individual, fell on its proper facet.

A pedestrian died on the spot, and gas oil from the truck spilled onto the street.

The driving force was injured and hospitalized. Staff of the Ministry of Emergency Conditions work on the spot.

Visitors on this part of the street is stopped. All transport is redirected by means of the village of Cheremykino.

