An overhead pedestrian crossing collapsed on the federal highway M-10 “Russia” in the Tosno district of the Leningrad region in the city of Lyuban. According to TASS, traffic on the highway is blocked.

It is known that the crossing collapsed after being hit by a dump truck driving along the highway. There is no information about the victims yet.

It is reported that due to an accident in the direction of St. Petersburg, a 10-kilometer traffic jam has formed.

A similar incident took place in the Sverdlovsk region at the end of September. At 193 km of the M-5 “Ural” highway, an overhead pedestrian crossing collapsed on the roadway after the structure was rammed by KamAZ. Then the truck driver was killed.