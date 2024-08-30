We remind you that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will be available from September 26th on Nintendo Switch .

Nintendo has released a new trailer for the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom the new adventure in which for the first time we play exclusively as Zelda. In this video we have the opportunity to see the world of Nothing into which the Princess must venture.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom trailer

In the video, the narrator explains that Zelda must save Link and the King of Hyrule (aka her father) after they are taken away by rifts. The girl teams up with an ethereal creature named Tri and together they venture into the rifts, which lead her to the world of Nothing.

It is a realm where what has been torn from the rifts is frozen in time and floats in a purple nothingness. At the level of Gameplaythese are probably the biggest challenges and will test Zelda’s skills to the max.

We will have to overcome various challenges, taking advantage of the Unique Power of the Princess which is able to copy objects and enemies and recreate them in front of him to complete increasingly complex platformer stages. There is also no shortage of dungeons with bosses.

Additionally, Zelda will have a Swordswoman mode which allows her to attack just like Link. It is a recharging power (with blue fragments present in the world of nothingness), which cannot be used freely and will be useful both for combat and for breaking down walls and finding secrets.

Finally, we talk about the Hyrule’s inhabitantssuch as Danpei who creates automatons that we can use while exploring. The video then quickly shows a series of secondary characters that we will meet.

Here is the list of Amiibo compatible with The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and what they unlock.