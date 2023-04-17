In a statement issued by the General Command of the Armed Forces, dated Monday, April 17, the army apologized for “the difficult conditions that our people are living through these days, which were created by the unjustified rebellion of the Rapid Support Command against the state.”

He added, “We call on all members of our country, members of the Rapid Support Forces, who provided their country with great and undeniable previous services, to quickly join the proud armed forces to serve their country among its ranks.”

And the statement continued: “We see them as a vehicle to serve the goals and agenda of one person, but rather to direct their energies between their brothers in the Sudanese army and the components of the state’s security system, among whose ranks they will find the qualification and appreciation they deserve, and they will not dispense with their services by demobilization because the country is still in severe The need for the forearms of its sons combined.

Eyewitnesses said that the Sudanese army apparently gained the upper hand, on Sunday, after it targeted bases of the Rapid Support Forces with air strikes.

On Saturday, clashes erupted between units in the army and the Rapid Support Forces, after major differences over the integration of the support forces into the armed forces, as part of a transitional phase towards civil rule in Sudan.