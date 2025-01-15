The Ministry of the Interior has detected in the VioGén System until January 2025 a total of 101,962 active cases of gender violence, according to the latest statistical data from the department headed by Fernando Grande-Marlaska and collected by Europa Press.

Specifically, the data reflects that as of December 31, 2024 there are a total of 101,962 active cases of gender violence, 869 more than a month ago. Of these, 12 are at extreme risk, 849 at high, 13,611 at medium, 43,895 at low and 43,595 are not appreciated.

They also reveal that there are 53,792 cases with minors in the care of victims of gender violence. Thus, they reflect that 1,467 are at risk of being attacked by their mother’s abuser. Specifically, four are at extreme risk, 100 at high risk and 1,363 at medium. In addition, they show that there are 2,569 cases with minors in situations of medium, high and extreme vulnerability (1,343, 76 and one). Andalusia, at the head of active cases By communities, the highest number of active cases of gender violence is in Andalusia, with 26,716; The Valencian Community follows, with 16,886; the Community of Madrid, with 12,812; Canary Islands, with 6,769; Galicia, with 5,801; Murcia, with 5,736; Castilla-La Mancha, with 5,629; Castilla y León, with 5,012; Balearic Islands, with 4,284; Extremadura, with 2,691; Aragon, with 2,673; Asturias, with 2,094; Navarra, with 1,967; Cantabria, with 1,485; La Rioja, with 903; Ceuta, with 267; and Melilla, with 237.





VioGén 2 announcement Precisely, this Wednesday the Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo, and the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, will present at the headquarters of the Technology and Security Center (CETSE) the new model of police response to gender violence, the System VioGén 2, as well as a risk assessment protocol for victims. As they have advanced, the new model is supported by the implementation of the VioGén 2 System, a computer platform that replaces the one used since 2007, and the application of Protocol 2025, which brings together and updates five previous instructions from the Secretary of State for Security on police management of cases of gender violence.

#month #Interior #detected #thousand #cases #gender #violence