Ronaldo contributed to Manchester United’s 3-0 victory over Brentford, in the English Premier League, and he performed well and scored a penalty kick.

Ronaldo appeared impressed, while greeting the fans, after the end of the meeting, which is the last for Manchester United at home at Old Trafford this season.

While greeting the fans, Ronaldo appeared as if his eyes were watering, then looked at the camera and said with a smile: “I’m not done yet.”

Ronaldo’s message comes amid many news indicating that he will move from the “Red Devils” after one season, due to the club’s desire to rely on young players with the new Dutch coach, Eric Ten Hag, and other news indicated that Ronaldo wants to participate in the Champions League, which is what It did not happen with United.

Ronaldo, 37, had a good season with Manchester United, scoring 18 goals in the English Premier League, with two matches remaining with the team.