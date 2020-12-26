Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in his radio program Mann Ki Baat at 11 pm on Sunday. In the midst of the farmers’ movement on the Delhi border for the last one month, it is expected that PM Modi can talk on agricultural laws and related issues.

Farmers of some states have been agitating on the Delhi border for the last one month against the new agricultural laws. Meanwhile, PM Modi can give his views on these laws apart from informing about the efforts and measures taken by the government.

This will be the last program of this year of the series of this radio program by Prime Minister Modi.

At the same time, farmers have decided to clap PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat program by clapping and playing a plate. Some farmer organizations had already said that they would oppose the program.

The agitating farmers, agitated over the demand for withdrawal of agricultural laws, accepted the government’s offer of talks on Saturday. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the main organization of 40 indentured farmer unions.



It was announced in a press conference on behalf of farmer leaders. Farmer leaders have set a time of 11 am on December 29 for talks with the government. Vigyan Bhawan of Delhi has been chosen as the place. Earlier, the government appealed to the farmers for talks and asked them to decide the time and place of their choice.