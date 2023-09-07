And the British newspaper, The Athletic, reported that the Liverpool striker will not move to Saudi Arabia before the deadline of 10 pm tonight.

Even hours before the deadline for the transfer market, the Egyptian star is still at the top of the interests of the Saudi Jeddah Federation, despite his rejection of several previous offers from the club.

Thursday may be the “last chance” for Al-Ittihad to convince Mohamed Salah.

And the British newspaper “Daily Mail” said that the “Reds” coach, Jurgen Klopp, will be the most comfortable person after the closure of the Saudi Mercato.