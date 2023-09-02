The 21-year-old played 24 matches in the German League and 6 in the Champions League last season, but he struggled to impose himself in the Bayern squad in the presence of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goritska and in light of the Bavarian club’s playing style, which precipitated his departure.

And his coach at Bayern, Thomas Tuchel, spoke about him on Friday, saying, “For me, he is an offensive player, number 8. The problem with Ryan is that we do not actually have this position at the present time.”

The young international will try to impose himself in the English Premier League in the colors of Liverpool, looking to compensate for the loss of the efforts of his captain, Jordan Henderson, and the Brazilians Fabinho and Roberto Firmino, who moved to the Saudi League, or James Milner.

Within this endeavor, German coach Jurgen Klopp’s team strengthened its ranks this summer with Argentine Alexis McAllister and Hungarian Dominic Suboslay.

Klopp acknowledged that not participating in the Champions League this season had an impact on the club’s financial situation, but he was satisfied with the contracts he made this summer because the team is “more youthful” and “I really like this team.”

And according to the media, Liverpool spent nearly 40 million pounds to include Shervenburg in a deal that may exceed 5 million, based on the results that the former Ajax player, who was linked to Bayern until 2027, will achieve.