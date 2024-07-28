In the last few five yearsMexico has carried out more than oeight million hepatitis C testswhich has allowed 33 thousand people to be diagnosed with this virus. Of these, 95% of those who followed the treatment were cured, according to Alethse de la Torre Rosas, general director of the National Center for the Prevention and Control of HIV and AIDS (Censida).

This remarkable advance was discussed at the First National High-Level Meeting for the Elimination of Viral Hepatitis towards 2030organized by the IMSS-Bienestar Health Services and Censida, held on July 26. During the event, de la Torre Rosas emphasized that it is possible to eliminate hepatitis C in Mexico, since humans are the only reservoir of this infection. In addition, diagnosis is simple and free treatment is available, which facilitates healing.

The National Hepatitis C Elimination Program focuses on early detection of the infection. According to de la Torre Rosas, the Treatment in people detected in time allows healing in two or three monthsHowever, 80% of people who are not diagnosed in a timely manner develop chronic diseases such as cirrhosis or liver cancer. This delay in detection is due to the fact that the virus can remain asymptomatic for up to 30 years, which causes many people not to undergo the necessary tests.

Liver diseases, therefore, have become one of the main causes of death and are a significant public health problem in Mexico.Since 2019, a comprehensive care model has been implemented that includes care security, stewardship, integrated service networks, care for vulnerable groups, and gender equality policies.

The success of the hepatitis C elimination programme is also due to inter-institutional work and the training of more than 300,000 health professionals. They have been trained in the use of inclusive language, free of stigma and discrimination, as well as in access to post-exposure prophylaxis. This comprehensive approach is crucial to address the stigma associated with the disease and ensure that patients receive appropriate treatment.

In addition, Censida is developing a project to carry out screenings on hospitalized people and, in collaboration with private laboratories, has begun the implementation of questionnaires to identify possible risk factors and link people to appropriate medical care.

Raising awareness among the population is also essential. De la Torre Rosas stressed the need for all people to undergo the test. Hepatitis C test at least once in your lifeThis preventive measure can save lives by allowing early detection and timely treatment of the infection.

Carla Toledo Salinas, general director of the Coordinating Commission of National Institutes of Health and Human Development,High Specialty Hospitals (CCINSHAE)stressed that the elimination of viral hepatitis in Mexico is an ambitious but achievable goal. To achieve this, continued support and strengthening of health sector institutions is essential. Regionalization of diagnostic, treatment and monitoring methods is vital to ensure quality care throughout the country, regardless of the geographic location of patients.

Toledo Salinas also mentioned that the institutes and hospitals coordinated by CCINSHAE are developing research that provides new scientific knowledge about hepatitis C and other infectious diseases. This research effort is crucial to improve prevention and treatment strategies.

For his part, Natan Enríquez Ríos, Commissioner for Sanitary Authorization of the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), announced that a new drug is being evaluated that could be used for the treatment of hepatitis C in children, which represents additional hope in the fight against this disease.