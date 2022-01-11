Until the afternoon of this Tuesday (11), the State Civil Defense Coordination (Cedec) of Minas Gerais has already confirmed ten more deaths due to rain in the last 24 hours. Now, the state’s total number of casualties has risen to 19 since the start of the rainy season on Oct.

This number does not include the ten deaths caused by the detachment of a block of stones in Lake Furnas, in Capitólio (MG), last Saturday (8). The causes of this tragedy are still being investigated, but state authorities have already anticipated that part of the rocky wall may have collapsed as a result of the action of the waters.

In the period, the number of homeless in the state reached 3,481. Regarding the number of displaced people, there were 22 new records in 24 hours, reaching 13,756. This morning, the Civil Defense also interrupted, partially or completely interrupted in at least 121 points, the transit of vehicles on state and federal roads that cross the state.

The central and western regions of the state concentrate the largest number of blockages caused by landslides, barrier falls, trees or stones on the tracks, potholes and other consequences of the rains and their reflections, such as the flooding of rivers. Authorities recommend that people only use mining roads if absolutely necessary.

Among the fatal victims is a family of five. They were passing through Brumadinho, in Greater Belo Horizonte, and their vehicle was hit by a landslide. One of the victims is the professor at the State University of Mato Grosso do Sul (Uems), Deisy Lúcia Cardoso Alexandrino Santos, 40 years old.

