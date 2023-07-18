larger than the pentagon

The city of Surat, India has become one of the most important centers for the diamond industry, with the new Surat Diamond Bourse, a massive 15-story building covering over 141,000 square meters. 95% of the world’s diamonds are processed there. The complex will house over 65,000 industry professionals and bills itself as the largest office building in the world, surpassing the Pentagon. The project was completed after four years of work, despite delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The building will be inaugurated this year by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sustainable design and saving time and travel for professionals in the sector were the main objectives of the project. Furthermore, it has sparked interest in further developments in the area, such as the plan to build a 7km square “smart city” called the “Dream City”.



