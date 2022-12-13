Madrid. A team from Florida State and South Carolina universities found a way to mimic photosynthesis, converting light energy into chemical fuel in the laboratory.

Their study, which mimics nature to produce combustible hydrogen, is published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

“One of the holy grails of alternative energy research is using sunlight to form chemical bonds that can then be used as fuel,” Florida State associate professor of chemistry Ken Hanson said in a statement. “But making high-energy links is hard work and difficult to do with a packet of light energy or a photon.”

Hanson and University of South Carolina Associate Professor of Chemistry Aaron Vannucci worked together as postdoctoral associates a decade ago and had long wanted to pursue the idea of ​​using simple molecules to mimic photosynthesis.

For this study, the researchers combined two molecules, a photoredox catalyst (ie a catalyst that moves electrons with light) and naphthol, a fluorescent organic compound. They then exposed the molecules to light. Each molecule absorbed a photon and then worked together to generate hydrogen fuel, mimicking a process called a Z-pattern in natural photosynthesis.

“This general idea is pursued in research laboratories around the world. What makes our system unique is the molecule that we use for the bond-forming reaction. Remarkably, despite being a simple and abundant molecule, naphthol absorbs light, accepts electrons, and acts as a catalyst for hydrogen production,” Vannucci explained.

While the current system’s efficiency is a very modest 5 percent, the team is now working to understand the details of how naphthol generates hydrogen without the need for expensive catalysts such as platinum.