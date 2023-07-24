The authorities of the Kyiv region wanted to change the flag and coat of arms because of their similarity with the symbols of Moscow

The authorities of the Kyiv region wanted to change the flag and coat of arms because of their similarity with the heraldic symbols of Moscow and the Moscow region. About it on your Facebook page (a social network banned in Russia; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) said the head of the Kyiv regional military administration Ruslan Kravchenko.

Since 1999, the coat of arms of the Kyiv region depicts St. George the Victorious, striking a snake with a spear. A similar image is on the coat of arms of Moscow and the Moscow region – it was approved in the 15th century during the reign of Ivan III.

“The official symbols of the Kyiv region must be changed! Today I presented to the deputies of the Kyiv Regional Council, leaders of communities and mayors of cities the first developments of heraldists on the new coat of arms and flag of the region. Then there will be a broad discussion in the communities,” Kravchenko wrote.

According to him, experts suggest using the image of an angel as the basis of the coat of arms. “There are four variants of the flag – the coat of arms with the image of an angel on different colored backgrounds, including blue, white and purple,” the head of administration added.

Earlier, the National Commission for the Standards of the State Language of Ukraine proposed to “de-Russify” the name of the city of Brovary, Kyiv region and replace the letter “y” with the letter “i” in it. It is noted that the city was called Brovary until 1919.