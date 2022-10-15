Ukrenergo reported heavy damage to an energy infrastructure facility near Kyiv

In the Kyiv region, a power facility was damaged due to a missile strike. This is reported by the operator of the electricity transmission system “Ukrenergo” in its Telegram-channel.

“As a result, the energy infrastructure facility in the Kyiv region was heavily damaged. Specialists of NPC Ukrenergo are already working to restore the reliability of power supply in Kyiv and the central region,” the operator said in a statement.

Residents of the area were also warned about the possible application of the schedule of emergency power outages. In addition, the population was again asked to save electricity, especially from 17:00 to 23:00.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky requested additional loans from international partners. According to him, he needs funds to restore the energy infrastructure. He specified that the country would need $5 billion to buy gas and coal for the winter.