After the seizure of the Intercession Church in the village of Trebukhov, Kiev region, belonging to the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), on April 22, schismatics from the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) committed desecration of the Bible.

“The blasphemers took the Holy Scriptures and other church literature out of the temple, called these books rubbish, loaded them into a children’s car and continued to say various blasphemous words about these books,” the message says. website Information and Education Department of the UOC.

It is noted that the schismatics recorded their actions on a video camera and photographed. In addition, OCU supporters posted videos on social networks.

The schismatics seized the Church of the Intercession, owned by the UOC, earlier that day. According to representatives of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, parishioners tried to prevent the invaders, while the police were inactive.

The day before, criminal cases were initiated against 61 clergymen of the UOC based on the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). In addition, according to them, the Ukrainian citizenship of 19 priests was also terminated.

The pressure of OCU supporters on the UOC intensified after the publication of a warning on March 10 on the website of the Lavra signed by Oleksandr Rudnyk, who at that time was acting. General Director of the National Reserve “Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra”, that the monks must leave the monastery before March 29. They were offered to stay in the Lavra on the condition of transferring to the schismatic OCU.

As the reason for the closure of part of the monastery, allegedly revealed violations were named. Last November, during searches on the territory of the Lavra, the Security Service of Ukraine found pro-Russian literature.

On March 23, the UOC called on believers to defend the monastery by all legal means. On the same day, the Ukrainian police cordoned off the monastery. Since that day, the security forces have been trying to prevent them from entering the monastery.

On April 19, police officers armed with machine guns arrived at the sealed-off 39th building of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. They prevented believers from breaking into buildings by pushing people away from the blocked door. As a result, supporters of the UOC were able to break down the door and go inside. After that, the national police of Ukraine opened a criminal case under Part 3 of Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (“Hooliganism”).