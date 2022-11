DTEK reported on emergency power outages in the Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region introduced emergency power outages. This was announced by the Ukrainian energy company DTEK “Kyiv Electric Networks”, reports RIA News.

“Emergency blackouts are taking place in the region (Kyiv region — approx. “Lenta.ru”),” the statement said. The company clarified that the emergency shutdown schedules drawn up before that are not yet in effect.