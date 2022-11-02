In the Kyiv region, emergency power outages began. This was announced on Wednesday, November 2, in the energy holding DTEK “Kyiv Regional Electric Grids”.

“Now electricity consumption has increased significantly in the Kyiv region. In order to avoid mass accidents at power equipment, Ukrenergo issued an order to carry out emergency shutdowns,” the company’s Facebook page says (belongs to the Meta organization, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

It is noted that the emergency shutdown orders have already begun to be implemented.

A day earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced damage to about 40% of the country’s energy infrastructure.

On October 28, DTEK reported that emergency restrictions in the field of energy saving are being introduced in the Kyiv region. The population was advised to prepare for emergency power outages.

On the same day, emergency power outages began in Kharkiv, as well as in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine. According to the head of the Kyiv regional military administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, the situation in the region is tense and it is “still too early” to talk about the stabilization of the system.

On October 10, Russian troops began to inflict massive strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure facilities. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

