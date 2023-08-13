Three civilians were wounded as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) of the village of Vofino, Kursk region. This was announced on Sunday, August 13, by the head of the region, Roman Starovoit.

According to him, about 10 arrivals were recorded in total, one shell hit a residential building.

“Unfortunately, three civilians were injured, they are being taken to the central regional hospital with shrapnel wounds of moderate severity,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

The victims will be provided with all necessary assistance, and the authorities will also assist in the restoration of the home.

Earlier, on August 8, Starovoit reported that the child was injured as a result of the fall of a Ukrainian drone on the territory of the Gornalsky St. Nicholas Monastery in the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk region. The victim received minor shrapnel wounds to the forearm and arm. He received medical attention.

Before that, on August 7, the head of the region spoke about the suppression of two Ukrainian drones in the Kursk region by electronic warfare (EW) forces.

The attacks of the Russian border regions became Kyiv’s reaction to the ongoing special operation to protect the Donbass. Its beginning was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.