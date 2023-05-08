In the Kurgan region, most of the natural fires were localized, as reported by the Russian Emergencies Ministry on Monday, May 8.

It is noted that at present, six out of nine landscape fires have been localized, and one has been completely eliminated. Moreover, three forest fires out of four are localized. Eight more fires were extinguished during the day.

1,290 people and 332 pieces of equipment, including aviation from the Russian Emergencies Ministry, were involved in extinguishing fires in the region. Planes and a helicopter of the emergency department dropped 165 tons of water onto the fires, the report says. Telegram channel departments.

The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov, and the governor of the Kurgan region, Vadim Shumkov, flew around the areas most affected by wildfires.

In the Kurgan region, natural fires in four settlements destroyed 42 buildings. Now the aviation of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia is involved in extinguishing, in particular, the Il-76, Be-200ChS aircraft and the Mi-8 helicopter.

The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, Alexander Kurenkov, with a task force flew to the Kurgan region, where, due to strong gusty winds, natural fires spread to a number of settlements. The elimination of open fire is difficult due to heavy winds. An emergency regime has been introduced on the territory of the Kurgan region.

As a result of natural fires in the Kurgan region, at least three people died, on the fact of the incident, the Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee (IC) for the region opened a criminal case under Part 2 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“negligence”).