Employees of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Krasnodar Territory prevented a contract murder and detained two alleged organizers, reported Irina Volk, official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The police received information that a 60-year-old resident of Slavyansk-on-Kuban and a 70-year-old arriving from the neighboring republic are looking for a killer to eliminate the leader of one of the religious communities in Krasnodar.

As a reward, the organizers of the crime promised the perpetrator a high status in the movement “Citizens of the USSR”, of which they are activists.

The police faked the murder of a religious figure and provided the customers with staged photographs. The organizers of the murder gave the killer the promised reward and were detained.

A criminal case has been initiated under the article “Attempted Murder”. The detainees are in custody.

