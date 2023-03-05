Investigators opened a criminal case after the death of an eight-year-old boy on the Beisug River in the Kuban. This was reported on March 4 by the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Krasnodar Territory.

It is noted that the tragedy occurred the day before in the village of Novomalorossiyskaya, Vyselkovsky district. Two eight-year-old boys found an ownerless home-made swimming facility on the river bank and decided to swim on it.

Some time later, one of the local residents heard cries for help – the children were drowning. The man rushed on the boat to the boys and managed to save one of the children.

“The second child had already gone under the water by that time. Promptly organized searches did not bring any results. His body was discovered by rescuers today, March 4, ”the agency said in a Telegram channel.

On the fact of the death of a child, the investigators opened a criminal case under part 1 of Art. 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Causing death by negligence”.

Currently, inspections of the scenes of incidents have been carried out, forensic medical and other examinations have been appointed, victims and witnesses are being interrogated.

Earlier, on February 21, it was reported that a criminal case was opened in Rostov-on-Don on the fact of the death of two children who fell through the ice of the river. The day before, a 12-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy went out onto the ice and fell into the water. Eyewitnesses tried to save the children, but to no avail.