A woman driver in Armavir, driving a Kia, on March 12 did not have time to react to schoolchildren who tried to cross the road right in front of her car.

The car was moving at high speed and as a result hit two children of ten years. The driver and other witnesses of the incident immediately came to the aid of the victims. The students were hospitalized with fractures.

According to local media, the incident occurred on Komsomolskaya Street. The police noted that the children were in sight of the pedestrian crossing.

Earlier, on February 21, it was reported that in Korolyov near Moscow, a 37-year-old Nissan driver hit two children, one of them died. The incident took place on Chapaeva Street. The man knocked down children born in 2010 and 2017 who were crossing the road, after which his car flew into a stop.