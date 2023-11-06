Law enforcement officers are searching for a 13-year-old teenager who disappeared in Krasnoyarsk almost a week ago. This was reported on Monday, November 6, in the Telegram channel of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

On October 31, the duty department received a message that at about 19:40 local time (15:40 Moscow time), a pupil of the orphanage born in 2010 went for a walk and did not return.

According to the department, the minor was wearing a red jacket and black sweatpants and had a scooter with him. In addition, among the signs of the missing person, the publication indicated a height of 160 cm, a full build, short light brown hair and a scar on the left eyebrow.

It is noted that the boy did not have a mobile phone with him. At the moment, he is being sought by juvenile affairs inspectors, detectives, local police officers, police and traffic police squads, as well as volunteers.

Earlier, on October 21, it became known that two boys who disappeared in the village of Misailovo near Moscow – 11-year-old Vladimir and 13-year-old Artem – were found alive. The boys’ mother said that the eldest received unsatisfactory grades at school, and the youngest lost his phone. She suggested that it was because of this that the brothers decided to run away from home.