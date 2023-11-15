In the remote village of Ust-Pit in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, rescuers evacuated eight children who were left without heat or food for more than a day. This was announced on Wednesday, November 15, in the official Telegram channel regional rescue service.

It is noted that children aged from one to 15 years were in distress. They were left without a legal representative, in the cold and without food. Rescuers from the Yenisei search and rescue department went to their aid on November 14 on a special airboat, since there was no other connection with the village.

Police also arrived at the scene of the incident along with rescuers. As reported in the Telegram channel of the Main Directorate (GU) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Krasnoyarsk Territory, when law enforcement agencies found themselves in the house, strangers were present there drinking alcohol, and the mother was not there. The house itself was in an unsanitary condition.

The children were evacuated and transferred to social protection services. Now their life and health are not in danger.

In relation to the mother, the issue of bringing her to administrative responsibility under Art. 5.35 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (“Failure of parents or other legal representatives of minors to fulfill obligations for the maintenance and upbringing of minors”). Previously, she had already been charged under this article and was registered with the juvenile affairs unit (PDN).

Earlier, in May, it was reported that the Ingushetian authorities intend to deprive the mother of a beaten four-year-old girl of parental rights, who ended up in the hospital with serious injuries. According to preliminary data, the girl was injured by her mother and grandmother. The mother was taken into custody.