The investigation into a criminal case initiated almost 19 years ago into the murder of two men was resumed in Zheleznogorsk. This was reported on website Main Investigation Department (GID) of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Republic of Khakassia on Monday, March 25.

“On April 7, 2005, law enforcement agencies received a message that the bodies of men aged 42 and 49 with signs of violent death were found on the street 60 let Komsomol of the city of Zheleznogorsk,” the statement said. However, it was not possible to find the criminal then, and the investigation was suspended.

It was resumed in connection with the investigation of crimes of past years, which are being carried out by investigators in the region.

Witnesses were interviewed again, and this time a number of contradictory information was revealed in their words. According to the press service, it turned out that men who had not yet reached the age of majority at the time of the murder could be involved in the crime.

“One of the suspects was detained at his place of residence in the city of Zheleznogorsk, the second is serving a sentence in prison for committing a particularly serious crime, the rest died,” the department informed.

According to the new version of the investigation, the crime was committed on the night of April 6-7, 2005 by five teenagers aged 15 to 17 years. They came across two homeless men on the street, whom they decided to attack. The minors fought using fists, legs and sticks. Both men died as a result of their injuries.

The only detainee was chosen as a preventive measure in the form of detention.

Earlier, on September 6 last year, unknown persons brutally beat a homeless man near the Udelnaya metro station in the Primorsky district of St. Petersburg. The man was hit several times in the chest and head, and there were bruises on his body. The man was hospitalized in serious condition, but in the hospital he died from his injuries.