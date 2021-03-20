In the Krasnoyarsk Territory, a criminal case was opened on the fact of fraud related to construction subsidies under the state program to improve housing conditions for young families. This was reported on March 20 at the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region.

The amount of damage was estimated at 1.3 million rubles. The suspect is under recognizance not to leave.

“At present, the Berezovsky Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime provided for in part 4 of article 159.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation“ Fraud in receiving payments ”. The sanction of this article presupposes the maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years “, – said in the message of the department.

According to the investigation, in 2017, a resident of the village of Zykovo received a payment for the construction of a house under the state program for young families and specialists. However, three years later, the man did not provide proof of construction, moreover, there were no traces of work on the land plot where the house was to be erected.

A day earlier, a suspect in fraud was detained in Tyumen. According to the investigation, the representative of the furniture installation and manufacturing company, having taken money for his services, stopped communicating with the client. As a result, the detainee faces up to two years in prison.