In Krasnodar Armavir, a motorcyclist gave chase with the police and crashed into a car. This was announced on Sunday, July 16, by the Armavir state of emergency Telegram channel.

The motorcyclist tried to escape from the police car, but crashed into a taxi at full speed at the intersection.

“The police chase, in which the motorcyclist crashed into the car, began after the biker “scared and dispersed the children on an eternal flame,” according to preliminary data,” the report says.

However, the department also clarified that the information about the “eternal flame” is still preliminary and requires verification. The motorcyclist was hospitalized.

