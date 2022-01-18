Information about the poor health of the judge of the Pechersky District Court of Kiev, who is considering the case of ex-president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, is not true. This was announced on Monday, January 17, in the office of the Pechersk Court.

The fact that the judge became ill was reported by Channel 24. Alexander Turchinov, the head of the headquarters of the European Solidarity party, told Izvestia that information about the deterioration in the judge’s health came from the deputies who were in the courtroom.

Poroshenko is a defendant in the case of treason, the measure of restraint on which the Pechersk Court of Kiev must issue on January 19.

On January 17, Poroshenko flew to Kiev from Warsaw, at the airport he was met by employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) of Ukraine, and his supporters were waiting for the politician at the air harbor building. Representatives of the State Bureau of Investigation did not allow the ex-president to pass through passport control and took away his identity document, which they later returned.

On the same day, the prosecutor’s office asked the court to arrest Poroshenko for two months, providing for the possibility of posting a bail of $35.7 million. The prosecution also asks the court to oblige the ex-leader of the country to hand over his passports and wear an electronic bracelet if the court decides to post bail.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the politician was on the domestic wanted list at the initiative of the country’s security service. As specified in the department, the former Ukrainian leader “disappeared” on December 24 last year. They considered that Poroshenko was “hiding from the pre-trial investigation authorities.” Later, the ex-president’s profile was removed from the department’s website.

Poroshenko is involved in the case of illegal coal supplies to Ukraine from Donbass. The investigation believes that Poroshenko disrupted the contracted deliveries of coal from South Africa in the fall of 2014. Instead, coal was purchased in the Donbass.