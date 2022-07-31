In the Kherson region, Russian security forces detained two residents of the Berislav district, who organized a cache of ammunition for the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was announced on Sunday, July 31, by a source of Izvestia in law enforcement agencies.

According to the source, seven boxes of ammunition for a large-caliber machine gun, three rounds for an RPG-7, 60 instant detonating charges, a machine gun with cartridges, a Harris radio station, as well as other ammunition and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were confiscated from the detainees.

Earlier, on July 27, it was reported that employees of the Russian Guard in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions detained 21 people involved in the activities of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Ukrainian armed forces and nationalist organizations. Security officials found seven caches. 13 grenade launchers, 39 firearms, two shots of the Fagot ATGM, 139 shots for grenade launchers, more than 31,000 cartridges of various calibers, 53 hand grenades, over 24 kg of explosives were seized from illegal circulation.

Before that, on July 20, employees of the Russian Guard found weapons left by the Ukrainian military in the liberated territories. On the same day, they detained four accomplices of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.

The news is being added.