Military correspondent Kotenok reported about the blowing up of three bridges in the Kherson region before the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Kherson region, before the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), three bridges were blown up. Photographs of collapsed structures in his Telegram-the channel was shared by war correspondent Yuri Kotenok.

According to him, the Tyaginsky, Darevsky and Novovasilevsky bridges were blown up.

On Wednesday, November 9, the head of the administration of Snigirevka, Kherson region, Yuriy Barbashov, said that a battle had taken place in the city. He noted that local residents saw tanks in the city center. “Judging by the information, there is a very dense clash,” he said.

Earlier, journalist Yevgeny Poddubny said that when trying to attack in the north-east of the Kherson region, Ukrainian troops use various types of foreign military equipment.

The military commissar specified that Turkish Kirpi armored vehicles, British-made AT105 Saxon armored personnel carriers, Dutch YPR-765 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and Polish 155-millimeter AHS Krab self-propelled guns are thrown into battle in this sector of the front.