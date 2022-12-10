Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the central market of the city of Aleshki, Kherson region

The administration of the city of Alyoshki, Kherson region, reported about the shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). It is noted that the central market of the city was attacked, reports TASS.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a blow at the central market of Alyoshek in the Kherson region,” the report said.

The city authorities also spoke about the absence of casualties, stressing that no one was killed, since the market was already closed at the time of the shelling.

Earlier, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine announced its readiness to strike at the territory of Russia in the event of a further attack on Ukrainian territories. According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov, the Ukrainian military will be capable of anything.